SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — A lifelong resident of Woodville, Alabama was killed in a car accident over the weekend, according to authorities.

Nancy Collins Helms, 75, died in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, January 7.

The Scottsboro Police Department said they responded to the wreck in the 19000-block of Alabama Highway 35, where they found Helms inside of the vehicle.

She was taken to Huntsville Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Nancy Helms was the wife of Woodville Mayor Steve Helms and was a beloved teacher at Paint Rock Valley High School, Jackson County and Woodville High School.

Authorities said no further information on the crash is available as the investigation continues.