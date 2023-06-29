MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Brian Jeffries was arrested and charged with his mother’s murder earlier this year, and it took a grand jury one month to indict him.

The 45-year-old, charged with intentional murder, was indicted on March 28 following his Feb. 28 arrest, when the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) found 78-year-old Eddra Jeffries Jones dead inside a home on Kennamer Cove Drive.

Court documents say Jeffries killed his mother “by striking her in the head with a hammer.”

However, the aspect of Jeffries’ mental health has already been called into question, after a motion from his attorney, Mark Hopper, requested an evaluation based on things he was saying the night he was arrested.

According to that request, Jeffries has a “long history of serious mental health issues,” that led to being committed for inpatient treatment. Authorities are also quoted as saying that Jeffries appeared to be “delusional.”

When Hopper was able to meet Jeffries in person during a bond hearing, the attorney said, “He (Jeffries) made statements of Alexander the Great was God and that spirits were communicating with him and directing his actions.”

MCSO Deputies and Grant Police Officers found Jeffries’ mother when they were called to the home for a welfare check. Sheriff Phil Sims said the responding officials “immediately determined” the scene needed to be considered a homicide, then contacted investigators and the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.

While on the scene, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Deputy Ridgeway says Jeffries drove by in a vehicle matching one owned by his mother. Grant Police Chief Chris Bearden attempted to stop the vehicle while Deputy Ridgeway stayed at the crime scene.

Sims says Jeffries refused to stop and a chase ensued, ending when Jeffries pulled over on Butler Mill Road at the Madison/Marshall County line. He was taken into custody without incident.

Jeffries remains in the custody of the Marshall County Jail, where he is being held without bond. A motion hearing has been scheduled for October 2.