Woodville man arrested in connection with body found in Estillfork community

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A man from Woodville has been charged with murder in connection with a body found over the weekend in Jackson County.

Authorities say Charles David McEwen was found dead in a wooded area on County Road 140 on Sunday. Homicide investigators developed Ramond Lawrence Talley as a suspect in the case.

Authorities arrested Talley on Wednesday and charged him with murder, possession of methamphetamine, illegal pistol possession, and four counts of changing the serial number on a gun.

Talley is currently in the Jackson County Jail, no bond has been set at this time.