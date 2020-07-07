Woodville man arrested for 2019 sexual offenses

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a man faces multiple sex offense charges.

Donald Ray Berry, 51, was arrested Monday afternoon after a grand jury indicted him in March.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the charges came from an incident that occurred in 2019.

Berry was booked into the Jackson County Jail and released Monday night a $70,000 bond.

He was charged with first-degree rape, two charges of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, enticing a girl with an immoral purpose, first-degree sexual abuse, and incest with a minor.