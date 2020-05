DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A woman from Cherokee County was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in DeKalb County Tuesday morning.

Alabama State Troopers say Mimi Jan Luna, 52, died when the Jeep Wrangler she was driving left the road and overturned on County Road 83.

Authorities said Luna was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 2 miles north of Sand Rock.

ALEA troopers continue to investigate the crash.