Woman found killed after car crashed into ditch

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Albertville police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead of suspicious means near a crashed vehicle.

Officers got a call around 6:30 a.m. Friday about a car crash on Dixie Dale Road.

Police found a vehicle in a ditch with the victim lying dead outside of the vehicle. Investigators said several bullet shell casings were found at the scene.

The woman’s cause of death has not been given at this time.

Authorities closed part of Dixie Dale Road to traffic while investigating.

The name of the woman was not released, as they are working to notify the family members.