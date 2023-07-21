ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two fires in Marshall County earlier this week have landed a 35-year-old Crossville woman in jail, according to authorities.

The Albertville Police Department (APD) confirmed with News 19 that Jessica Rena Baca was arrested late Thursday evening after firefighters were called to two separate fires Monday night.

Baca was witnessed at the scene of the first fire on Rose Road involving a shed, police shared, adding that “attention was drawn to her” because she was seen near the fire department’s equipment as they worked to extinguish the flames.

According to police, she was “taken from the scene and dropped at a different location.”

It was around 11:45 p.m. when Baca was found at the scene of another fire on Goodwin Road involving a house. Officers there believed her to be under the influence which led to her arrest.

During an interview with APD Detectives, Baca confessed to setting both fires, according to authorities.

Baca was charged with second-degree arson and first-degree arson. Her bond was set at $90,000.