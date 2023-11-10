LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A woman charged in connection to a robbery and murder-kidnapping on November 4 is being held without bond until her preliminary hearing, court records show.

Auburn Renee Moore is being held without bond at the Lawrence County Jail for charges of murder, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), Moore was arrested in Decatur on Saturday night while the Morgan County SWAT team was serving a warrant at another suspect in the murder-kidnapping and robbery, 35-year-old Jordan Cesar Hernandez’s home.

Now, court documents state that Moore’s “Aniah’s Law” hearing would be waived and she will remain in the Lawrence County jail without bond pending her preliminary hearing, set for December 5.

During this hearing, a motion to set a bond filed by Moore’s attorneys will be heard.

Authorities say Moore and Hernandez entered into a home during the early morning hours of Saturday, November 4 with the intent to commit a robbery. During the crime, LCSO says they fatally shot Dustin Grimes while he was trying to protect his wife and stole from the home before kidnapping the wife and running from the scene.

Sometime later, officials say that Ms. Grimes managed to escape from Moore and Hernandez while they were trying to force her to withdraw money from an ATM in the East Lawrence Area. The victim reportedly found an opportunity to escape and ran to a nearby convenience store, where she was able to call law enforcement.

LCSO said county deputies and Moulton police officers arrived at the home on County Road 245 and discovered Dustin Grimes deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers and SWAT didn’t find Hernandez at the Decatur home on Saturday night, authorities said but Decatur police officers attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Hernandez near 6th Avenue and East Moulton Street. He allegedly failed to stop and led officers on a chase, during which DPD said Hernandez fired multiple shots out of the window toward officers.

Hernandez eventually crashed his vehicle and fled on foot into the woods near Calvary Assembly on Highway 20. Multiple agencies responded, including the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, the Huntsville Police Department, ALEA state troopers and the Alabama Department of Corrections K9 Unit.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said Hernandez was found and was in custody at 3:24 p.m. on Sunday.

Hernandez was arrested and charged with attempted murder, and booked into the Limestone County Jail where he is being held without bond due to Aniah’s Law, Decatur police said.