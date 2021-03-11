Wife of Arab man arrested for breaching the Capitol speaks out

ARAB, Ala. – A Northeast Alabama man remains in custody after being arrested by the FBI for his involvement in the riot at the nation’s Capitol on January 6.

33-year-old Joshua James of Arab was arrested on his way to work according to his wife.

Shortly afterward, the FBI searched through the home they rent on Brashiers Chapel Road for further evidence.

His wife, who would not give her name or go on camera, told News 19 that it has been a tough couple of days for her family.

She says it was “very unfortunate” how the investigation and arrest of her husband was handled.

She also says she believes her Purple-Heart recipient, combat veteran husband did not do anything wrong while he was providing security for Roger Stone the day of the capitol riots.

However, court documents say otherwise.

James is currently charged with two counts related to entering the capitol on January 6.

The affidavit states he was in D.C. wearing military-style attire and gear with an emblem related to the Oath Keepers militia.

It says James was seen in multiple photographs and videos inside the capitol building with other Oath Keepers who had also broken in.

News 19 spoke with one neighbor who says she was shocked to learn the man living across the street was involved in the capitol riots.

“It aint ok, not doing that. That’s not nice,” said Emma Jean Daniels. “I’m surprised that he’s in that shape and all and everything because he’s got a wife and babies and all over there. I just hate it.”

Another neighbor farther down the street told News 19 he was sickened to watch the capitol riots broadcast live on television.

He said the feeling is even worse knowing an accused Oath Keeper lives around 100 yards away.

He would not do an on-camera interview with News 19 either, but said his neighbor’s potential involvement in the capitol riots and arrest are black eyes to the state and the Arab community.

James’ wife said he has a bond hearing Thursday and is hoping he’s able to be released.