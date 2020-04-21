Why is Marshall County considered a coronavirus hot spot?

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – There are now over 5,000 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in the state of Alabama.

The number of positive cases in Marshall County has been steadily increasing and North Alabama health officials are now deeming it a hot spot for the virus. As of Monday afternoon, the county has 105 confirmed cases and two deaths.

Local officials say there is a reason for the rise in numbers.

“Marshall County is a hot spot, because we have been doing a lot of testing. So these numbers are a direct reflection of doing increased testing,” explained Marshall County EMA Director Anita McBurnett.

McBurnett says people need to take social distancing more serious to slow the spread of the virus.

“Social distancing practices need to improve and unfortunately it has been a hindrance for people to try to stay at home for two or three weeks and people are wanting to get out. So what we see is people not enforcing the social distancing rules,” said McBurnett.

WHNT News 19 has gotten several complaints about workplace environments in Marshall County being a likely place the virus is spreading. While the EMA director didn’t confirm that is the case — she did say manufacturing plants should ramp up precautions.

“Enforcing the rules at work, I think needs to be stepped up. And if you have a question or have a concern talk to your safety or industrial hygienist,” said McBurnett.

Right now, McBurnett says Marshall County has adequate testing supplies but with a nationwide shortage, they are always trying to source more. They want to continue high test volumes in the county.

“We’ll have to work with these different groups to see if they’ll have a continued supply coming in… are we going to see our testing drop off? and I will say thats a concern, especially if we are moving forward here opening up businesses and industry,” said McBurnett.

The Marshall County EMA says there are several testing sites in Marshall County, including United Doctors in Boaz, the Health Department in Guntersville, Care Plus, and Premier Care doctors offices, and Marshall North and Marhsall South Hospitals.