GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One of Broadway’s more recent hits will make its way to the Whole Backstage Theatre in Guntersville this weekend.

The theatre will present “Sister Act” from April 1 through April 10. Specifically, 7 p.m. performances will be held on April 1, 2, 7, 8, 9 while Sunday matinees will happen at 2 p.m. on April 3 and 10.

The show is based on the 1992 film of the same name. The musical first opened on the West End in 2009, followed by a Broadway run in 2011. There have been subsequent U.S., UK, and international tours of the musical since it debuted.

The Whole Backstage production is directed by Diane DuBoise, Christopher K. Carter, and Will Casey.

The theater is located at 1120 Rayburn Avenue in Guntersville. For more information and tickets, visit www.wholebackstage.com or call 256-582-7469.