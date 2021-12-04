Whole Backstage Theatre to present ‘A Christmas Carol – A Radio Play’

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The Whole Backstage Theatre in Guntersville is churning out a special show for theatergoers this holiday season.

The theatre will hold live performances of “A Christmas Carol – A Radio Play” on December 16, 17, 18, and 19, followed by an online streaming event on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The unique adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic story is set in the style of a 1940s radio studio with visual on-stage sound effects and music. It will feature all of the classic characters, including Scrooge, Marley, Tiny Tim, and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future.

The radio play itself is performed in front of a live audience and will feature new dialogue by director Johnny Brewer.

To purchase tickets to any of the live performances, click here. The Whole Backstage Theatre is located at 1120 Rayburn Avenue / Dot Moore Way in Guntersville.