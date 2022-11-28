ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The cinematic experience will soon return to Marshall County after more than a year without a movie theater.

Lucas Cinemas will open its doors to moviegoers on December 9, according to a spokesperson with the Albertville Chamber of Commerce. The theater is located on U.S. Highway 431 across from the Shepherd’s Cove Hospice Thrift Store.

The new location will be the first indoor movie theater in Marshall County since August 2021 — that’s when the Boaz 9 Cinema closed its doors for the last time.

The Albertville location is the third Lucas Cinemas theater in the nation with other locations in Maysville, Ky. and Fort Benning, Ga. It was expected to open in December 2020 but was stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic.