DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The World’s Longest Yard Sale will return to Alabama for the 35th year next month.

The yard sale runs for almost 700 miles through six different states, including Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. This year it will be held from August 4 through August 7.

Also known as the “127 Yard Sale,” the route mostly follows Highway 127 from Addison, Mich. to Chattanooga, Tenn. That road becomes Lookout Mountain Parkway in northwest Georgia and the northeast portion of Alabama, all the way down to Gadsden in Etowah County.

John Dersham, the president and CEO of DeKalb Tourism, said as many as 40,000 people will come in to the North Alabama area to shop at the yard sale. When they arrive, they also bring their tax dollars to retail sales, lodging, and restaurants.

“The yard sale will fill pretty much all of the lodging in our area,” Dersham told News 19. “It’s a surge wherever they go.”

Dersham said the yard sales in DeKalb County alone will number in the 1000s from Noccalula Falls in Gadsden to the Tennessee line.

To learn more about participating in the World’s Longest Yard Sale or to find a route map, click here.