ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Albertville will soon be home to Alabama’s newest Whataburger location.

The restaurant chain will break ground on the Albertville location on July 27. The new restaurant will be located at 6950 U.S. 431 in Albertville.

“The City of Albertville is excited that Whataburger has chosen our market as one of its newest Alabama locations,” said Michael Price, economic development director for the City of Albertville.

“Whataburger has a focused commitment to quality and service and will be a great addition to the local market as well as the surrounding region,” Price said.

The new location is expected to bring 120 jobs to the area. Hiring for managers will begin in the next few weeks, followed by hiring for leaders and team members.

For those interested in applying for the Whataburger location in Albertville, click here.