FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — A new Whataburger location is coming to Northeast Alabama!

The new location will be located just off of Highway 35 next to the old Jefferson’s building in Fort Payne, according to Mayor Brian Baine.

Baine said the Fort Payne City Council voted Tuesday to allow him to enter into a contract with Whataburger to bring the new restaurant to the city. There was no information immediately available about when the restaurant would break ground or open.

Whataburger currently has 24 locations in Alabama, with two of those in Huntsville and Athens. Another location is currently under construction in Albertville.