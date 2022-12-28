ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you live near Albertville, like your ketchup spicy or fancy, and prefer to pick up your dinner through a drive-thru, then you’re in luck!

A new Whataburger location will open its drive-thru to the public on US Highway 431 in Albertville on Jan. 5, 2023, at 11 a.m. Once they open, they’ll be serving Whataburgers, patty melts, chicken tenders, and fries with their signature ketchup 24/7.

This will be a soft open for the location, as they plan to roll out online ordering, curbside, delivery, and dining room access in the weeks after.

The Albertville Whataburger will employ a team of 120, led by Operating Partner Cortney Brooks.

The location broke ground on July 27, 2022. It will be the fifth North Alabama location to open since 2021.