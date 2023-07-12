SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — The famous 24-hour burger chain Whataburger is set to open its doors to the public at the first Scottsboro location on Saturday, July 14.

People in Scottsboro will finally be able to order the chain’s famous burgers and try out the chain’s different ketchup variations, Fancy and Spicy, close to home.

The opening of the fast food restaurant comes seven months after the groundbreaking for the building back in November of 2022.

The restaurant will start serving at 11 a.m. on Saturday and is located at 23065 John T Reid Pkwy.

John Reno, CEO of MWB Restaurants said, “We are thrilled to open our doors in Scottsboro and can’t wait to welcome in friends, both new and familiar, to our newest location.”

Opening in partnership with franchisee MWB Restaurants, LLC, the new location brings more than 100 jobs to Scottsboro, continuing the company’s efforts to establish meaningful connections and offer hospitality to the communities which it serves.