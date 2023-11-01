ALABAMA (WHNT) — Following the resignation of now former Alabama Senate Majority leader Clay Scofield, a special election has been called to fill north Alabama’s District 9 senate seat.

Scofield served as the district’s senator, which represents parts of Madison, Marshall, and Blount counties.

This will be the second special election called within the last 2 months to fill a vacancy for a north Alabama district. The first special election, set for December 12, stemmed from former Alabama District 10 Representative David Cole resigning and pleading guilty to a voter fraud felony charge.

The District 9 special election to fill Scofield’s seat has been set for early next year where voters will decide who’ll be their new senator.

A special primary election for the district will be held on January 9th, 2024, which will be followed by a special primary runoff if necessary on February 6th, 2024. The special general election that will determine a new senator for the district is set for April 23, 2024.

The Marshall County Judge of Probate will oversee the special election. Probate Judge Andrea LeCroy says these early stages of preparing for the election are key to ensuring a successful process.

“The most important things are making sure the ballots are correct, making sure the candidates are on there that have qualified. Also, to ensure our poll workers are appointed and they’re trained and ready to wait on the citizens as they come in to vote,” LeCroy told News 19.

The judge of probate says she highly encourages people to check their registration status ahead of the special election to ensure their voting ability is valid.

“Make sure that you [voters] do your due diligence and come and vote. It’s very important to your district and where you live of the decisions that are made. It affects them and their families,” LeCroy said.

Probate Judge LeCroy says special elections are not budgeted for, and although the election to fill the District 9 seat will impact taxpayers, she says the exact cost of the special election has yet to be determined.