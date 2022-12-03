FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — DeKalb County’s Leon McClung might not be a familiar name — you’ll likely know him as “The Bicycle Man.”

The sheriff’s office describes McClung as an “extraordinary man” who gathers used bicycles and works on them throughout the year to give out during the holiday season. More specifically, the bikes go to children who might not find anything else under the tree.

In addition to fixing up the bicycles, McClung also leaves a note to each future rider.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden commended McClung on his annual effort, “Mr. McClung puts so much love into fixing these bicycles in hopes that the child will always look toward God wherever the road leads them.”

“He has made this his mission and brought so much happiness and pure joy to so many faces,” Welden continued.

The sheriff’s office said McClung not only delivers the bikes to DeKalb County, but several others as well.

If you have a child or know a child in need this Christmas, visit the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.