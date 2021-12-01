Wayne Farms employees vote down potential raise proposal

Northeast Alabama

by: Kaitlin Kanable

Posted: / Updated:

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Employees of Wayne Farms voted down a proposed deal that would see them get a small pay raise.

Workers were promised a raise in October. On Tuesday they were given a sheet of paper explaining the pay raises was handed to employees on Tuesday, showing third shift workers receiving a $3 raise, second shift workers receiving a $2 raise, and first shift workers getting a $1.10 raise.

Over 40 first-shift employees staged a walkout Wednesday saying that the raises were not enough.

Company spokesperson Frank Singleton said they will operate under the existing contract until a new agreement can be reached.

Singleton also said a new negotiation date will be set Thursday morning.

