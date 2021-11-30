Wayne Farms employees stage walkout over pay negotiations at Albertville plant

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Employees of Wayne Farms marched off the production floor and into the parking lot early Tuesday morning, demanding to be heard.

Workers were promised a raise back in October.

A paper explaining the pay raises was handed to employees on Tuesday, showing third shift workers receiving a $3 raise, second shift workers receiving a $2 raise, and first shift workers getting a $1.10 raise.

Upon receiving the notice, first shift employees staged a walkout.

Company spokesperson Frank Singleton issued a statement regarding the protest:

The labor shortage has impacted WF [Wayne Farms] like every other business, and we’ve had to schedule some overtime and weekend shifts at our Albertville facility as a result, in order to keep our plant running and our customers happy. This has prompted a group of impacted workers to walk off the production floor this morning. Over the past few weeks, we have been in negotiations to renew the collective bargaining agreement with employee union representatives and resolving the issues of overtime and shift pay differential has been a central component of the collective bargaining process. Through unanimous vote of the negotiating committee, we have tentatively agreed on a proposed shift pay differential, which we believe will accommodate their needs and still meet the requirements of our customers. We expect the collective bargaining agreement to be approved by a majority of employees during a scheduled vote tomorrow (December 1).

First shift employees told News 19 that working conditions are not suitable and that they have to pick up the slack of second shift.

The company has said there are not enough funds to negotiate a higher raise at this time. Workers are irate at this, stating employees at a separate location receive much higher wages.