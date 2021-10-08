City of Arab water restored, boil advisory still in effect

ARAB, Ala. — Arab Water Works said that water has been restored to those who lost it during Wednesday night’s flooding.

This doesn’t mean customers are in the clear though.

The company says they plan to begin flushing water lines on Friday and testing the water. Depending on those results, they hope to lift the water boil advisory as soon as Saturday evening.

They are still experiencing issues with water lines breaking and were working to repair those.

There are still cases of bottled water available at the Arab Rec Center located at 761 N Main Street if you or someone you know is in need.

Arab City Works thanked its customers for being so patient and understanding during the repairs.