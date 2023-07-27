MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Some residents in Marshall County will be without water for what is expected to be a short period on August 3, according to local officials.

North Marshall Utilities said the water will be turned off around 8 a.m. in order to make improvements to the system.

Affected areas include Main Street from Campbell Road intersecting Randles Road all the way to the Dennis Foodland.

Officials say the outage could also potentially impact Campbell Road and Clarissa Drive.

The water will be turned on as soon as the improvements are finished.