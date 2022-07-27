MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A planned water outage will leave some Guntersville residents without water on Thursday, according to local officials.

North Marshall Utilities says water will be turned off on Thursday, August 4 at 8 a.m. and will stay off until the work is complete, according to the utility company.

Impacted areas include Westchester Street in the Gunters Landing Community.

The planned outage is to enable utility crews to work on system repairs and improvements, North Marshall Utilities says.

For any questions or concerns, you can contact the utility company at 256-728-4116 or visit their website here.