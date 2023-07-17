DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two Ider Police Officers were nearly run over Friday night when a man took off during a traffic stop in a pursuit where speeds reached over 100 mph.

Dennis Frazier, 49, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal trespass, two counts of attempting to elude police, reckless endangerment and violating his parole.

Officers Garry Chapman and Stephen Eldridge pulled Frazier over in a Chevrolet Monte Carlo along Hwy 75 late Friday night. Police were aware that he was wanted by the Department of Corrections for a drug-related parole violation.

Though Frazier did stop, after a brief talk with officers, he sped off, almost running over the officers’ feet.

(Courtesy: Ider Police Dept.)

As the pursuit continued onto Hulsey Road, Ridge View Drive, and County Road 726, Frazier eventually drove into a residential yard, where he jumped out as the car was still moving. The car then hit a mailbox and damaged the private property, police said.

When he started running, the Ider Police Department said he “allegedly threw a bag of suspected meth,” which was later recovered.

Ider Police Chief Stephen Malone told News 19 that both officers and the suspect walked away from the incident without any injuries.

Frazier was issued 18 traffic citations and was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and two counts of attempting to allude.

The Henagar man was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on a $12,500 bond.