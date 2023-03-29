BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) — A wanted Los Angeles man accused of kidnapping was caught and arrested in Boaz on March 23.

37-year-old Wilman Juarez was booked into the Marshall County Jail just after 5 p.m. last Thursday.

Boaz Chief of Police Michael Abercrombie, Juarez was taken into custody for a drug charge when police realized he had active warrants out of California for kidnapping.

Abercrombie said Juarez was issued a “fugitive from justice” warrant in order to extradite him back to California to face charges there.

Juarez remains in the Marshall County Jail on a $100,000 bond.