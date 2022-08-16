ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Residents of Northeast Alabama will have their own rink for skating this winter.

Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater is bringing a real ice rink to Albertville, and they say at 4,000 square feet, it’s the biggest in North Alabama.

From November 18, 2022-January 6, 2023, the public will be invited to Sand Mountain Skate. The rink will be inside the Sand Mountain Amphitheater, located at 700 SMPA Blvd in Albertville. The rink will also host birthday parties, corporate/private parties, church groups, school field trips, and skate shows.

Throughout the season, there will also be a nightly light show, along with movie showings, and appearances by the big man of the season – Santa Claus.

Public skate sessions will cost $12/person, and that includes rental skates. If a member of the public brings their own skates, it’s only $6/person. Skate aids will also be available to rent for five dollars each. Concessions and a bar, both themed around the holiday season, will also be set up at Sand Mountain Skate.

Up to 375 people will be able to skate at one time.

Hours of operation and public skate times will be released at a later date – be sure to follow the Sand Mountain Skate Facebook page and bookmark the Sand Mountain Skate website to stay up to date.