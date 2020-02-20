Volunteers prepare new cat-only animal shelter in Arab

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAB, Ala - Volunteers spent Tuesday afternoon getting a new first-of-its-kind animal shelter in Arab ready for its grand opening on April 4. There will be a soft opening on March 1.

They were putting a new coat of paint on the walls, cleaning windows, and organizing the new home for "God's Feral Felines" nonprofit cat-only shelter located at 841 South Main Street in Arab.

The shelter will have three roaming rooms where the kittens can play once they are deemed healthy.

It will also have a showcase room for the adoptable cats.

The shelter is only for kittens and pregnant cats rescued by animal control, but the group still has its TNR and low-cost spay and neuter programs.

"To date, we've done everything through foster homes. We’ll have foster homes in Madison County, Cullman County and Marshall County, so they’re spread all over and it’s a little bit harder to keep track of everything. And this way, we’re in a central location, we’ve got the local vet working with us and not only is it going to help us rescue more kittens, it’ll also make it more efficient in the rescuing of them,” said "God’s Feral Felines" founder Pamela Keck.

The shelter's soft opening is set for March 1, 2020.

Organizers are in need of volunteers to help out around the shelter.

They also need both monetary and other donations, like cat litter, food, blankets, and toys.