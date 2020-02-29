Volunteer fire department receives much-needed new equipment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - It's been months of waiting. Now, one Jackson County volunteer fire department is retrofitting its trucks with some much-needed new equipment that will help keep crews safe while they fight fires.

Boxes and boxes of new gear came. "We got hoses and appliances, nozzles and stuff like that," said Chief Patrick Allen.

Hollywood volunteer firefighters were excited to put a $29,000 FEMA grant to use.

"We just got the stuff in. We were awarded back in October. That's how long it takes to get your stuff, but it's good to have," said Allen.

The Hollywood VFD covers about 50 square miles of rural Jackson County.

"We've got Fackler up the road, Scottsboro on the side of us. We all automatically aid together, but still, when you're out in the middle of the country, it still takes time to get help out there, said Allen.

But the new hoses could help put fires out faster while they wait for assistance. "We had 3-inch and this is 5-inch LDH, more volume. It is a lot better."

Chief Allen says the gear that's being replaced is around a decade old.

"You want reliable equipment. Some of these nozzles, you've got the water system here and it grabs up rocks and stuff and it messes it up. It doesn't shoot the flow good. You want top-notch stuff for your guys when you're inside the house. You don't want it to fail," said Allen

The firefighters will be putting all of that new equipment onto the trucks this weekend.