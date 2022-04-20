FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — More than 65 vendors will be set up at this year’s Vintage Pickin’ Spring Market – the most ever for one of DeKalb County’s most heralded events.

The market will return to the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne on April 22 and April 23. The event has established itself as a “one-stop shop” for things like unique furniture, spring-themed home decor, handmade jewelry, clothing, gifts, and more. Top artisans and dealers come from across the country to display their best finds and creations.

“We are excited to be back in Fort Payne, Ala. hosting our 17th Vintage Pickin’ shopping event since 2015,” said Owner and Director April Wilks. “These events are something we look forward to every spring and fall.”

Vintage Pickin’ events started in DeKalb County in 2015. Designed for women ages 25-65, Vintage Pickin’ has proven to be accessible to all kinds of people, whether it’s a mother-daughter trip, a group of girlfriends, or the whole family.

“The fact that we get to bring together so many women, mothers & daughters, husbands & wives, friends and family for a fun weekend shopping together, finding the most unique items for their home, getting inspired, smiling, laughing, and making memories… it’s just the BEST thing to see and experience and we feel so honored that people make it a tradition with us,” said Marketing Director Ashley Doufexis.

This year’s event boasts the usual amenities, including antiques, repurposed finds, jewelry, and clothing, along with the familiar flair of live music from local artists and plenty of good things to eat.

The live music lineup this year includes:

Friday, April 22

Dusty Smith: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Chad Steed: 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jay Jenkins: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Matty Croxton: 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Jay Jenkins: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Brad Durham: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Chad Steed: 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The food truck area will open 30 minutes ahead of shopping hours.

This year’s food truck offerings include:

Bonnie Ray’s Bake Shoppe

Fruit Tea Chicks

Gables Grazing

Kudzu Cafe

Lemon Shakers

MCILLWAIN Kettlecorn

Park and Perk LLC

Rib Shak BBQ

Speakcheesy

The Slice Pizzeria



Rebecca Flott Arts will offer a “make & take” for $25 in her booth where customers are invited to paint a piece of art and take it home. (Submitted photos)

The market has previously been held in Fyffe, though in recent years, it has grown to fill the Fort Payne VFW Fairgrounds, located at 151 18th Street NE in the city once proclaimed as the Official Sock Capital of the World.

“After these last two years, it’s more important than ever to support local and small businesses,” Wilks concluded. “For most of our vendors, it’s their full-time job. So, we love to connect our customers with these incredibly talented vendors, dealers & makers.”

General admission hours begin on Friday, April 22 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. A ticket for general admission costs $8 if pre-ordered online, or $10 cash on-site. “Early Pickin'” hours, which cost $18 online or $20 cash day-of, begin at 11 a.m. and last until general admission opens.

General admission tickets for Saturday, April 23 cost $8 online ahead of the event, and $10 cash on-site. Saturday’s market runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets for both days can be purchased here.