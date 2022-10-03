FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — One of the DeKalb County’s most attended autumn events, is just around the corner.

Vintage Pickin’ has held 18 shopping events since it started in Fyffe in 2015. Some of these events were held off in South Carolina, but the roots of the antique and vintage market are right here in the Tennessee Valley.

This year, the shopping event will be held on October 7 and 8 at Fort Payne’s VFW Fairgrounds.

“If you’ve recently built a house, this is the perfect time to come get a lot of good statement pieces or accents for your home that are just going to make it feel like home,” said April Wilks, Vintage Pickin’s owner and director.

According to Wilks, the shopping events offers a one-stop-shop for vintage antique dealers, vendors of all varieties, and small business owners hoping to showcase Christmas or fall decor.

“There are also so many things you can get for birthday or Christmas gifts all in one spot,” said Marketing Director Ashley Doufexis. “Beautiful handmade jewelry, women and children’s boutique clothing, candles, silhouette keepsakes, fun handmade signs, home accents, and more!”

In addition to shopping, Vintage Pickin’ also boasts live music and plenty of food truck options.

Food & Drink

Outside: BonnieRay’s Bake Shoppe, Frothy Dog Coffee LLC, Kudzu, Lemon Shakers, Mobile Munchies, Speakcheesy, The Slice Pizzeria

BonnieRay’s Bake Shoppe, Frothy Dog Coffee LLC, Kudzu, Lemon Shakers, Mobile Munchies, Speakcheesy, The Slice Pizzeria Inside: Apples Gone Wild, Badgett’s Glutenless Baked Goods, Fruit Tea Chicks, McIllwain Kettle Corn, Piper & Leaf Tea Company

Live Music

Friday

12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Chad Steed

Saturday

10:30 p.m. to 12 p.m. : JT Clark

: JT Clark 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.: Brad Durham

The fall market offers three times to shop. On Friday, October 7, there will be an opportunity for “early pickin'” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by general admission from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturday, the market will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The atmosphere we create makes it where you can easily spend the entire day with us shopping, listening to the live music, and eating from all the yummy food trucks, treats, and drink vendors,” Wilks concluded. “We invite you to make it an all day affair!”

To see a full list of retail vendors or purchase tickets, click here.