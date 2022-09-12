ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are investigating after a man arrived at Marshall Medical Center South with a gunshot injury.

Albertville Police said they received reports of a shooting at an apartment complex on Hwy 205 on Saturday, September 10 around 4:30 p.m.

Investigators believe that Keven Jomar Martinez, 27, was in an argument with his brother Waldemar Martinez, 32, when Waldemar fired a gun and shot Keven in the torso.

Family members took Keven to the hospital. Police say he is in good condition and is expected to fully recover.

Waldemar Martinez was arrested at the hospital and taken to Albertville City Jail.

Charges are pending. The suspect will be transferred to the Marshall County Jail once the charges are formalized.