Victim testifies in Marshall County Attempted Murder of a Police Officer trial

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The attempted murder trial of Shadrack Alcime is underway in Marshall County.

He is accused of shooting twice at an Albertville police officer in february of 2019 during a foot chase.

THREAD: Now that the defendant, Judge, & jury are in, the Shadrack Alcime trial is officially underway. @whnt — Tiffany Lester (@TiffanyLNews) March 31, 2021

It was a rainy morning as the 26-year-old Alcime entered the courtroom in Guntersville.

His defense attorney Mark Teal told News 19 that his client is a young man with a fiance and 2-year-old child who came to Alabama from Florida to better his life.

He chalked up the crime Alcime is accused of committing to, “Had one very bad night and it’s an unfortunate situation, but this case is all about criminal intent and whether or not he actually had intent to kill this officer, which I don’t believe is the case. I think this case is overcharged,” said Teal.

The officer involved, Bobby Banister testified in court Wednesday that he witnessed Alcime reach toward the front of his waistband, pull a gun to the right of his body, tuck it under his left arm, then fire it at him while he was running away.

Banister jumped to the side and landed in a mud puddle which damaged the body camera footage.

He told jurors he heard Alcime fire a second shot a few seconds later.

Teals said he thinks the shooting was an accident.

“I think that he was running with this gun and it fell out and it discharged. But that’s for the jury to decide,” Teal added.

He said he lost sight of the suspect but police later found two, .45 shell casings in the area of the shooting.

Another witness took the stand on day one of the trial stating her friend called police around 6 a.m. after they saw a wet and muddy alcime using a metal bar of some kind to pull himself along the ground. She said Alcime came to a stop at the back door of the neighboring apartment.

He was crawling because he had broken his leg.

The prosecution said it happened when he landed in the mud after jumping over a privacy fence where the gun was found.

But Detective Greg Plunkett said during questioning, Alcime denied any involvement in the shooting and claimed he broke his leg when he slipped while running away with money he took from a dominoes game.

As the trial goes into day two, Teal told News 19 is worried about the all-white jury.

“I objected to the panel because I don’t think it’s a fair jury for him. Unfortunately, in Marshall County we don’t have a large black community and it’s a problem,” explained Teal.

He said he hopes jurors really listen to both sides before they make their determination.