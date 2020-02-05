Vehicle submerged in water at Buck's Pocket State Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a vehicle has gone into the water at Buck's Pocket State Park with someone inside. That person hasn't been seen since.

Witnesses tell WHNT News 19 crews that when they got to the bridge they saw the vehicle going underwater. The witnesses went back up the hill to call 911 and when they returned to help, they said the vehicle was completely underwater.

"As we were turning around I could see what appeared to be a vehicle. Then as the car started shifting because of the water we noticed what appeared to be an arm reaching out. Bracing either the dash or the steering wheel and that is when we knew we had to get back up to the top of the hill and call 911," said witness Kirkland Follis.

Divers cannot go into the water at this time because of weather conditions.

Authorities say they have suspended the search for the night and will resume the search when weather permits and the water goes down.

Both Dekalb and Jackson Sheriff's Offices were on scene along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Scottsboro Jackson Rescue Squad, Rosalie Rescue Squad, Bucks Pocket State Park officials, Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department and Highlands EMS responded to the scene.

34.474785 -86.053871