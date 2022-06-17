VALLEY HEAD, Ala. (WHNT) — The small town of Valley Head will soon celebrate its 100th birthday.

The town, located in the northern part of DeKalb County, will host its Centennial Celebration on Saturday, July 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will be held in the Valley Head Town Park with free drinks and free food.

According to valleyheadalabama.com, the Town of Valley Head was established in 1922 and became a haven for members of the Cherokee Nation after the Indian Removal Act of 1930. The town’s website states that due to caverns and rolling hills, many Cherokees were able to avoid the Trail of Tears.

To learn more about the Town of Valley Head’s upcoming celebration, see the town’s Facebook page.