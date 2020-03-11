Upper Sand Mountain Parish celebrates 50th anniversary by helping the community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - The Upper Sand Mountain Parish is celebrating 50 years. It is a cooperative ministry of nine United Methodist churches on Sand Mountain.

The parish has three thrift shops in the area with big sales going on right now, to better help the lower-income families that come through.

The Better Way Shops have clothes, home decor, furniture, electronics, and more.

They also have hundreds of prom dresses since it is prom season.

All of the money from the Better Way Shops goes to emergency services.

"Emergency services help fund propane cylinders, nonnarcotic prescriptions, food for our food pantry, and man on the mountain pack-outs, clothing vouchers for low-income families. So shopping in the Better Way shops helps us help others," said on-site manager Beverly Wise.

Everything in the Better Way Shops is donated.