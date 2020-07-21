United Way receives donation from Marshall County Legislative Delegation

The Marshall County Legislative Delegation presented United Way of Marshall County checks for support. Shown, from left, are Senator Clay Scofield, United Way Director Carrie Thomas, and Representative Wes Kitchens.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The United Way of Marshall County received a donation from the Marshall County Legislative Delegation, according to a press release from the delegation Tuesday.

According to the press release, the United Way will receive a total of four quarterly payments totaling $7,500 for the 2020 year.

The release says the funding will be applied to member agencies in need of assistance and the citizen that the entity services.

United Way of Marshall County has a mission to “To increase the organized capacity of people to care for one another in a voluntary, community-wide effort. This shall be done through expanding volunteerism, fundraising programs, as well as, planning, supporting, providing, and monitoring services sensitive to the current and emerging needs of the people of Marshall County.”