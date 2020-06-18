United Way of Marshall County helps those impacted by COVID-19

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala.- Hundreds of thousands of Alabamians no longer have a steady income because of COVID-19, which leads to new fears of being able to provide for themselves and their loved ones.

From financial assistance with groceries, paying utilities, or even paying rent or mortgage, the United Way of Marshall County can help.

“Since the pandemic has affected our county, a majority of the calls that we have seen have been for assistance with food and utilities. Basic needs right now,” said executive director Carrie Thomas.

Thomas said getting help is easy.

“211 is a free, confidential, information and referral service. It’s available 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Thomas.

There are several ways to get in contact with a 211 resource specialist. You can call, text, or chat online.

“Even before this crisis, when people call for help, and they may be calling for one particular need, as you talk with them more, you start finding out there are other needs that they have as well, so the call center specialist can take more of a holistic approach and try to provide them information in more areas that just one. Sort of get to a little bit more of root of the issue sometimes and provide some wrap around services based on their various needs at the time,” explained Thomas.

The United Way of Marshall County also started a Community Crisis Relief Fund for distressed nonprofits.

Since fundraising has been essentially stopped due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, this gives those agencies, like food pantries and other emergency assistance programs, funding they need to help others.

The organization also provides information on other resources including free wi-fi spots, prescription savings cards, and more.