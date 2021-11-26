United Way of Marshall County , 2-1-1 set for community food drive on December 7

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — United Way of Marshall County and 2-1-1 are bringing back the community food drive to several locations across the county on December 7.

The drive accepts non-perishable items to assist in feeding those struggling with food insecurity in the area.

All profits from the drive will stay local and benefit CASA of Marshall County, Domestic Violence Crisis Services, Meals on Wheels, Marshall County Christian Services, TESA in Arab, and Second Chance Food Pantry in Albertville.

Volunteers will be set up at these locations in Marshall County:

Albertville Foodland

Arab Foodland

Boaz Foodland

Dennis Foodland in Grant

Douglas Food Value

Guntersville Foodland

Warehouse Discount in Arab

The requested items this year include canned vegetables and fruits, soup, rice, beans, pasta, peanut butter, and oatmeal. If you plan to donate from your own pantry, make sure the items aren’t expired.

The drive also accepts checks and cash. Checks should be made payable to United Way of Marshall County with “food drive” in the memo line, and can be mailed to 709 Blount Avenue, Guntersville, Ala. 35976.

To learn more about the community food drive, click here.