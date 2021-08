MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — One woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle Sunday night.

On August 29, Hollie Renea Perez, 35, was fatally injured when she was struck by a 2012 GMS Sierra driven by Phillip Taylor, 72, of Joppa.

The crash occurred on Hulaco Road, approximately three miles west of Arab.

Perez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.