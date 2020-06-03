Union Grove man files petition for barrier installation on Hwy 69

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala.- A Union Grove man is hoping to make a big change for drivers who take Highway 69 from Guntersville to Union Grove or Arab.

Highway 69 near Union Grove Road was the site of a fatal crash on May 31. Brianna Alexus Vaughn, 21, was killed after her vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic.

The crash is weighing heavy on Christopher Graben’s heart.

Graben created a Change.org petition in hopes of getting the Alabama Department of Transportation to install barriers separating the northbound and southbound lanes.

Graben told WHNT News 19 he has driven by multiple wrecks on Highway 69 near Union Grove Road. He said many of them were deadly head-on crashes.

More than 750 people have already signed the petition.

Graben said no matter the cause, he thinks barriers could help save lives.

“Even if it is distracted driving, testing and driving or the rain, anything in your control or out of your control, I feel like a barrier or rail or something can still prevent a head one collision which most of the time are fatal,” explained Graben.

ALDOT officials told WHNT News 19 they are looking into the details of the wreck over the weekend and other crash history in the area to see if there is a pattern warranting barrier installation on Highway 69.