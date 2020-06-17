Unclaimed Baggage takes its business online

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – People from all over come to Scottsboro to visit Unclaimed Baggage, but now they don’t have to.

The store that sells items that airlines and other travel businesses have been unable to reunite with their owners now has an online store. It’s a move that CEO Bryan Owens says customers have wanted for a while.

“We’re glad that as part of our 50th anniversary, shoppers are now able to experience the thrill of the hunt online,” Owens said in a news release.

The site allows shoppers to look at a wide variety of items, from clothing and electronics to luxury jewelry. The site also has a featured “Weird and Wonderful Finds” section that contains items such as venom extraction kits and lederhosen.

The company says the online store is only part of what it has for sale, and it has more items at its store in Scottsboro.

You can visit the online shop here.