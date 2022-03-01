SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) – A Tennessee organization working to the homeless community in Chattanooga has partnered with Unclaimed Baggage in Scottsboro to collect some much-needed items for donation.

“For the past four or five years, we’ve been able to repurpose some of our items to Mobile Warming,” said Unclaimed Baggage PR and Community Involvement Coordinator Sonnie Hood.

When Rick Rivera, a co-founder of Mobile Warming, and his partners started the charity they collected coats for Vietnam veterans.

“Now, I am able to not give to just a couple people, I am able to give to lots of groups from the Salvation Army to People Helping People,” Rivera said.

Unclaimed Baggage’s partnership with Mobile Warming has led to an expansion of its mission. Now, the organization collects a wide variety of items for many causes.

“It’s just exploded,” Rivera said. “Without Unclaimed Baggage, none of that would be possible.”

Tuesday’s donations included children’s clothes, coats, feminine hygiene products, and walkers.

“This is the heartbeat of what we do at Unclaimed Baggage,” Hood said. “We see our purpose as really redeeming these lost items to use them for a greater good, so if there is any way we’re able to give back to know that these items aren’t being wasted.”

Rivera said socks and toiletries are always in high demand.

If you are hoping to donate items after spring cleaning, keep in mind that many charities can put in-season items to better use. If temperatures have warmed up, they might not distribute jackets. If you’re curious about what type of donations are most needed by your local charity, check with them before you donate.