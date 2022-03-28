ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Grab your Easter basket! Tyson Foods is hosting a celebration and career fair to ring in the spring season next month.

The community event will be held on Saturday, April 9 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Albertville Library Park. An Easter egg hunt will begin at 1 p.m. and all participating children will be required to bring their own basket. The Easter bunny will make a special appearance for photos.

In addition to egg hunt, games, and lunch, Tyson will host a career fair as part of the celebration.

The Albertville Tyson Foods is looking to hire new second shift team members, including supervisor roles. The starting pay for a typical first shift worker is $15 per hour, but second and third shift workers receive $17 per hour.