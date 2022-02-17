ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Tyson Foods will host a career fair and COVID-19 vaccination drive in Albertville on Friday.

The company will host both events at Brindley’s Family Pharmacy from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, February 18. The pharmacy is located at 209 Sand Mountain Drive East in Albertville.

Vaccines and booster shots will be provided free of charge to anyone who wants one. The event will also feature hot dogs, chips, and drinks for attendees.

In addition to vaccination efforts, Tyson will also host a career fair, specifically looking for new team members and supervisors to join second shift. Tyson noted it increased wages last fall with all starting pay beginning at $15 per hour with second and third shifts making $17 per hour.

“The team is proud to help protect families in Albertville by providing free COVID-19 vaccinations in conjunction with their career fair,” the company said in a statement. “Tyson Foods strives to be the most sought-after place to work and ensures team members have the tools and resources they need to be successful, such as job training, a safe workplace, competitive compensation, benefits and life skills training.”