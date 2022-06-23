ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Food Bank of North Alabama (FBNA) will host three mobile pantry events, thanks to a $25,000 grant from Tyson Foods.

FBNA and Tyson say the grants will help address food insecurity in Marshall County.

“Eliminating hunger in North Alabama is our primary goal, especially in our rural communities which are experiencing extreme need,” said Shirley Schofield, chief executive officer for the Food Bank of Northern Alabama. “This mobile pantry initiative will help distribute food to an area with a 17.1 percent food insecurity rate. We’re grateful for the support to distribute food to those that need it most.”

The grant is part of Tyson’s national initiative to provide 26 grants to hunger relief organizations that support Tyson plants in 15 states.

“We are committed to addressing food insecurity in the communities we operate, and we are proud to support the Northern Alabama communities through our work with this outstanding organization,” said Darren Parker, plant manager at Tyson Foods Albertville. “It’s an honor for us to be able to give back and provide for our neighbors.”

The first mobile pantry distribution, delivering around 500 boxes of produce and dry goods, will be held on Tuesday, June 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sand Mountain Amphitheater.

More details on the upcoming food distributions can be found here.