GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two women are facing “significant injuries” after being hit by a pickup truck in Guntersville Sunday evening.

According to Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson, the women were hit while crossing the Gunter Avenue at Ligon Street. The woman driving the pickup truck stayed on-scene to talk with investigators after the incident.

Peterson said both victims were taken to the hospital with injuries. None of the three women involved were identified by police as of Sunday night.

Guntersville Police posted to Facebook on Sunday night stating, “Our agency is working a traffic accident at the intersection of Gunter Ave. and Ligon St. Please avoid the area if at all possible and/or find an alternate route if traveling. We will notify when the roadway in this area is open for travel.”

This is a developing story.