DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said that all northbound and southbound lanes of Alabama Highway 75 near Dekalb County Road 82 are blocked due to a two-vehicle crash.

ALEA says the two-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 75 near County Road 82 at around 12 p.m. Troopers are on the scene now investigating and monitoring the situation.

The agency confirmed that the northbound and southbound lanes are closed due to the crash.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash and try to clear the roadway, and News 19 will provide updates here as we get them.