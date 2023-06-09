FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — A two-vehicle accident Friday morning in Fort Payne left one person dead, according to the Fort Payne Police Department (FPPD).

FPPD Captain David Barnes said that the crash happened in the 1200 block of Glenn Boulevard Southwest near the intersection of Briarwood Avenue at about 10:38 a.m. Friday.

The accident resulted in a fatality, according to Barnes.

The name of the person is not being released at this time, as FPPD said the next of kin are being notified.

FPPD added that the accident is still under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.